Venkaiah Naidu lauds COVID warriors at local level on National Panchayati Raj Day

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday lauded COVID warriors at the local level for working selflessly during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said in a vast country like India, Panchayati Raj institutions are best placed to reach out to the needy and the poor in times of crisis like the present one.

''On the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, I applaud the Covid warriors at the local level for rendering enormous service to our citizens during this critical period. The nation stands with them,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

He said states must strive to augment their 3Fs -- funds, functions and functionaries.

''By implementing the provisions of the 73rd and 74th amendments in letter and spirit, we can deepen the foundations of democracy in India,'' the vice president said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)