India rescues two of three kidnapped ONGC employees

The three employees were kidnapped in a company-owned vehicle from the state-run firm's Lakwa field in Assam's Sivasagar district, where the exploration company has been operating for nearly six decades.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 13:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Reuters

India has rescued two of the three employees of Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd kidnapped by gunmen from a rig site on Wednesday, a defense ministry official said on Saturday. The three employees were kidnapped in a company-owned vehicle from the state-run firm's Lakwa field in Assam's Sivasagar district, where the exploration company has been operating for nearly six decades.

The official said in statement two of the employees were rescued from Mon district in the neighboring Nagaland state. The status of the third employee was not immediately clear. "In an operation last night, the Indian Army along with Assam Rifles troops rescued two abductees in the general area of Mon," the official said.

Local police had said they suspected the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), an armed separatist group in the region, to have carried out the abduction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

