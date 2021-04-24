Malaysia calls on Myanmar to end killings, release political detainees

Malaysia calls on Myanmar to end killings, release political detaineesReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 24-04-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 15:49 IST
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin called on Myanmar to end killings and violence, speaking during an gathering of Southeast Asian leaders in Jakarta on Saturday.
Muhyiddin also said he hopes Myanmar will consider Malaysia's proposal to release political detainees promptly and unconditionally.
He was speaking at a crisis meeting on Myanmar aimed at persuading Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who led the military takeover in February that sparked turmoil in his country, to forge a path to end the violence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Min Aung Hlaing
- Malaysian
- Jakarta
- Malaysia
- Southeast Asian
- Myanmar
- Muhyiddin Yassin
ALSO READ
Manipal Health sells its Malaysian hospital to Ramsay Sime Darby Healthcare
Manipal Health sells its Malaysian hospital to Ramsay Sime Darby Healthcare
Malaysia's key opposition bloc nominates Anwar Ibrahim as PM candidate
Singapore's Pine Labs acquires Malaysia-based e-commerce platform Fave in $45 mln deal
Malaysia reports 1,317 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths