Malaysia calls on Myanmar to end killings, release political detainees

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin called on Myanmar to end killings and violence, speaking during an gathering of Southeast Asian leaders in Jakarta on Saturday.

Muhyiddin also said he hopes Myanmar will consider Malaysia's proposal to release political detainees promptly and unconditionally.

He was speaking at a crisis meeting on Myanmar aimed at persuading Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who led the military takeover in February that sparked turmoil in his country, to forge a path to end the violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)