ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sourcesReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 24-04-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 16:57 IST
Leaders of Southeast Asian countries on Saturday reached a consensus on five points towards resolving the crisis in military-ruled Myanmar at a special meeting, including starting a dialogue and ending violence, according to two diplomatic sources.
The consensus among the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders also included allowing humanitarian help in the country, releasing political prisoners, and appointing a special ASEAN envoy for the Myanmar crisis, the two diplomatic sources told Reuters, under the condition of anonymity.
