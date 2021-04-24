Mehbooba slams Centre over alleged social media monitoring of govt employees
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said the Centres paranoia about Kashmiris has touched a new low with social media accounts of government employees now allegedly being monitored.The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was reacting to a news report she shared on Twitter.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-04-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 20:04 IST
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said the Centre's ''paranoia'' about Kashmiris has touched ''a new low'' with social media accounts of government employees now allegedly being monitored.
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was reacting to a news report she shared on Twitter. The report claimed that a new directive by the Jammu and Kashmir administration requires the social media history of government employees to be scanned for objectionable activity.
''Even as India gasps for breath thanks to GOI's inept handling of COVID, its paranoia about Kashmiris has touched a new low with social media of government employees now being monitored. The vengeance with which J&K's special status was scrapped doesn't seem to have an end in sight,'' Mehbooba said in her tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India is critical part of solution to climate crisis: US Congresswoman
India has accelerated work on Chabahar Port, likely to be declared operational by May: CRS
Coal's share in India's power mix hits highest in over 2 years
China reports 21 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 24 a day earlier
Japan to add Tokyo, other areas to COVID-19 'quasi-emergency' state