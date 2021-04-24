Left Menu

Sonia asks Rae Bareli DM to utilise her remaining MPLADS funds for welfare of COVID-hit people

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 20:11 IST
Sonia asks Rae Bareli DM to utilise her remaining MPLADS funds for welfare of COVID-hit people
She also authorised the DM to spend the amount and said there is no need for any reconfirmation from her in this regard. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Congress president Sonia Gandhi asked the Rae Bareli district magistrate (DM) on Saturday to utilise the remaining amount of her MPLADS funds for the welfare of the COVID-hit people of her parliamentary constituency.

She said as informed by officials, an amount of more than Rs 1.17 crore is pending in her MPLADS (Member of Parliaments Local Area Development Scheme) fund.

''Currently, the COVID-19 pandemic has spread across the country, due to which a large number of people have been affected and are facing a lot of difficulties.

''Hence, the above said remaining amount in my MPLADS fund may be spent on the safety and welfare of people in my constituency, Rae Bareli, and in buying other equipment required in the fight against COVID-19,'' Gandhi wrote in her letter to the DM.

She also authorised the DM to spend the amount and said there is no need for any reconfirmation from her in this regard.

