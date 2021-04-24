Left Menu

Kotkapura firing: SAD says HC verdict exposed unholy nexus between Congress, AAP

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-04-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 21:28 IST
The Punjab and Haryana High Court's verdict in the 2015 Kotkapura firing incident has exposed the ''unholy nexus'' between the Congress and the AAP to defame the SAD, Akali leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal alleged on Saturday.

He said the Congress-led government and its ''collaborators were not interested in nailing the real culprits behind'' the sacrilege and police firing incidents and ''only playing politics on this most-sensitive issue''.

The high court ruled that the investigation into the Kotkapura police firing incident conducted by IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh was not free from ''blemish'' and his ''personal malice and malafide functioning was demonstrated on record''.

In the 89-page judgement made available on Friday, Justice Rajbir Sehrawat said that the officer indulged in ''misuse of his official position to further his designs''.

Incidents related to the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib had taken place in 2015 in Faridkot when the SAD-BJP government was in power. Police had allegedly opened fire at a group of people protesting against the desecration of religious texts in Kotkapura.

In a statement, Grewal alleged that a ''politically motivated, malicious and vendetta-driven'' inquiry was launched by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in league with the Aam Aadmi Party into the sacrilege and police firing incident.

He further demanded the chief minister's resignation.

''Since the chief minister led the exercise by holding meetings to execute the Congress and AAP's political agenda along with leaders like PPCC president Sunil Jakhar, MLA Navjot Sidhu and minister Sukhjinder Randhawa, he does not have any moral right to continue in office and should resign forthwith,'' he said.

The Akali leader claimed that AAP was also ''hand in glove'' with the Congress in promoting and defending Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh.

Grewal also demanded that a criminal case be registered against the IPS officer and he be arrested.

