Left Menu

Indian and French navies to conduct 3-day wargame in Arabian Sea from Sunday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 21:54 IST
Indian and French navies to conduct 3-day wargame in Arabian Sea from Sunday
The 19th edition of the Varuna exercise will showcase the increasing levels of synergy, coordination and interoperability between the two navies, officials said. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian and French navies will hold a three-day mega wargame in the Arabian Sea beginning Sunday that will feature complex naval operations like advanced air defence and anti-submarine drills.

The 19th edition of the Varuna exercise will showcase the increasing levels of synergy, coordination and interoperability between the two navies, officials said.

The Indian Navy will deploy guided-missile stealth destroyer Kolkata, guided-missile frigates Tarkash and Talwar, fleet support ship Deepak, a Kalvari-class submarine and a sleet of P-8I long-range maritime patrol aircraft, they said.

The French Navy will be represented by aircraft carrier Charles-de-Gaulle with Rafale-M fighter jets, E2C Hawkeye aircraft and helicopters Caiman M and Dauphin, the officials said.

The French Navy will also deploy Horizon-class air defence destroyer Chevalier Paul, Aquitaine-class multi-mission frigate Provence and command and supply ship Var, they added.

The Indian side will be led by Rear Admiral Ajay Kochhar, Flag Officer Commanding, Western Fleet, while the French side will be headed by Rear Admiral Marc Aussedat, Commander Task Force 473.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says U.S. recognition of Armenian genocides has no legal basis

Turkey on Saturday slammed U.S. President Joe Bidens decision to recognise the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as a genocide, saying the statement had no legal basis and would open a deep wound in bilateral ties.This state...

Oil Tanker off Syria coast on fire; Govt says drone attack

Syrias oil ministry said a fire has erupted in a tanker on its coast after what it said was a suspected drone attack on Saturday.The official state news agency said the fire in the oil tanker outside Baniyas refinery has been extinguished.T...

Rapper DMX memorial service to be livestreamed from Brooklyn's Barclays Center

American rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by his stage name DMX or Dark Man X, will be mourned by fans around the world in a livestreamed event from Brooklyns Barclays Center on Saturday.Simmons, 50, died on April 9 after suffering a he...

Hundreds of US-funded scientists under probe for being compromised by China: Report

Amid rising tensions with Beijing on multiple fronts, US officials have shared concerns that China may have compromised hundreds of federally funded scientists from different colleges and universities across the country. Over 500 US scienti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021