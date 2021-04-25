Two undertrials injured in attack inside jail

Two undertrials were injured in an attack by a fellow prisoner inside the district sub-jail here Sunday morning, police sources said.

Sameer, an accused in a robbery case, allegedly attacked the two inmates, Ansar and Zainuddin, using kitchen utensils.

The incident took place during breakfast.

The injured have been admitted to the Wenlock hospital here.

City police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar and other officials visited the prison and investigation is on, the sources said.PTI MVG SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)