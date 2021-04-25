Germany mulls aid to virus-stricken India

Germany is considering sending emergency assistance to India to help the country cope with a surge in COVID-19 cases that threatens to overwhelm the country's hospitals.

The German Defense Ministry said Sunday it's examining the possibility of providing a mobile oxygen generator and other aid to India.

Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier expressed her sympathy to the people of India and said Germany was “urgently preparing a mission of support.” The German military has so far conducted 38 support missions for other nations or international organisations during the coronavirus pandemic.(AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)