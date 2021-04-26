Left Menu

India's cumulative vaccination coverage exceeds 14.19 crore in 100 days: Govt

Setting a new record, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 14.19 crore on Monday, the union health ministry has stated.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 12:07 IST
59 per cent cumulative doses given so far are in 8 states. Image Credit: ANI

Setting a new record, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 14.19 crore on Monday, the union health ministry has stated. The vaccination drive, which was launched by the central government on January 16, completed its 100 days on Sunday.

According to the health ministry, cumulatively, 14,19,11,223 vaccine doses have been administered through 20,44,954 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Monday. Eight states - Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra -- account for 58.78 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

Nearly 10 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours. As on Day-100 of the vaccination drive (April 25), 9,95,288 vaccine doses were given. 6,85,944 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 11,984 sessions for the first dose and 3,09,344 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine. Ten states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Bihar and Karnataka account for 78.98 per cent of the new recoveries.

3,52,991 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten states -- including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan --report 74.5 per cent of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 66,191. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 35,311 while Karnataka reported 34,804 new cases. India's total active caseload has reached 28,13,658. It now comprises 16.25 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 1,30,907 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

The eight states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Kerala cumulatively account for 69.67 per cent of India's total active cases. The national mortality rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.13 per cent, as per the government.

2,812 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (832). Delhi follows with 350 daily deaths. Five states/UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are D&D & D&N, Tripura, Lakshadweep, Mizoram and A&N Islands. (ANI)

