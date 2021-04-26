Russia expels Italian diplomat, calls in envoy

Russia expels Italian diplomat, calls in envoyReuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-04-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 15:59 IST
Russia expelled an Italian diplomat on Monday and called in Italy's ambassador to its foreign ministry over what it said was a groundless move by Rome to expel two Russian diplomats last month.
Italy expelled two Russian diplomats after police said they had caught an Italian navy captain passing secret documents to a Russian military official in return for money.
