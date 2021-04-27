Left Menu

Pak lawmaker arrested in treason case

He said even Sharif had said that a message to smash Maryam was conveyed to her. The court rejected his bail plea observing that the man who speaks against the motherland doesn't deserve any concession. Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif condemned Latif's arrest.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 27-04-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 17:27 IST
Pak lawmaker arrested in treason case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Pakistani lawmaker was arrested here on Tuesday on charges of treason.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's close aide Javed Latif was arrested by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Lahore Police after a session court rejected his pre-bail petition in the treason case.

According to the FIR, Latif defamed state institutions and passed hateful remarks against them.

He is also accused of talking about the dismemberment of Pakistan in case anything happens to Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz.

''If anything happens to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N will not say Pakistan Khappay (stay united). PPP had made this slogan of Pakistan Khappay after the assassination of Benazir Bhutto but the PMLN will not say this if anything happens to Maryam Nawaz,'' Latif had said in a TV talk show.

He was talking in the backdrop of alleged ''life threats'' being given to Maryam for taking on the military establishment.

On March 20, Latif was booked on charges of treason and a case was registered against the Member of National Assembly (MNA) on the complaint of a private citizen, Jameel Saleem.

During the court hearing, Latif's told the judge that a ''plan to assassinate Maryam'' had been prepared and his client had talked about it in this context. He said even Sharif had said that a message to ''smash'' Maryam was conveyed to her.

The court rejected his bail plea observing that ''the man who speaks against the motherland doesn't deserve any concession''.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif condemned Latif's arrest. ''The arrests of party workers and political leaders show the government's bewilderment,'' he said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Danish bar offers COVID-19 tests on tap; Kanye's Yeezy sneakers snag world-record $1.8 million and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.A statue, an ode, and now a national holiday for Turkmenistan dog breedTurkmenistan marked a new holiday on Sunday dedicated to its national Alabai dog breed, to which its longtime leader ha...

US Domestic News Roundup: Shaken U.S. Capitol on high alert; Biden raises minimum wage for federal contractors to $15/hour and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Analysis-Are U.S. Supreme Court conservatives aiming to expand gun rightsThe United States, a nation with high levels of gun violence, could witness an increase in firearms carried i...

Krithi Karanth becomes first Indian woman to be chosen as a 'Wild Innovator'

Dr.Krithi K Karanth, Chief Conservation Scientist at Bengaluru-based Centre for Wildlife Studies CWS, has been chosen as the first Indian and Asian woman for the 2021 WILD Innovator Award.This award given by the WILD ELEMENTS Foundation bri...

Science News Roundup: Genetic study offers good news; Bezos collide after SpaceX wins moon landing contract and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Exclusive Space entrepreneur Max Polyakov acquires South Africas Dragonfly satellite makerMax Polyakov, an ultra-wealthy entrepreneur with ambitions of building a space transportation em...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021