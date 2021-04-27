China says it will help South Asian countries get COVID-19 shots

China says it will help South Asian countries get COVID-19 shotsReuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-04-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 17:38 IST
China's State Councillor Wang Yi, who is also the country's foreign minister, said on Tuesday Beijing will help South Asian countries get access to coronavirus vaccines.
In a video conference with the foreign ministers of Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Wang also said China was willing to set up emergency supply reserves with South Asian countries in the fight against COVID-19, according to a statement from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
