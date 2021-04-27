Left Menu

Spain says bodies found in Burkina Faso likely those of abducted journalists, pending final confirmation

Updated: 27-04-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 18:02 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Spain's foreign minister said on Tuesday that two bodies found in Burkina Faso appear to be those of a pair of Spanish journalists abducted while filming a documentary there, although authorities are still awaiting final confirmation.

"The situation is confusing," Arancha Gonzalez Laya told a news conference, adding that she was in constant contact with Burkinabe authorities, who provided the information about the dead bodies, via Spain's embassy in Mali.

