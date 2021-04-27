Mumbai: 8 booked for vandalising soft drink firm's office

Eight Congress workers were booked for allegedly vandalising the office of a soft drink firm in Andheri in Mumbai on Tuesday claiming a new advertisement ridiculed the party's leaders, police said.

An FIR was registered at MIDC police station against eight party workers under Bombay Police Act and IPC, and they were released after being issued a warning, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 10) Mahesh Patil.

Meanwhile, some Congressmen submitted an application against the firm and its directors at Azad Maidan police station in south Mumbai after the beverage advertisement went viral on social media, an official said.

A party functionary said Congress workers reached the firm's office in Andheri after Azad Maidan police failed to take action on their complaint.

