Left Menu

Washington helping Kabul replace departing U.S. contractors -envoy

The United States is helping to find replacements for American contractors who provide vital services to the Kabul government but must leave Afghanistan under a 2020 agreement, U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said on Tuesday. "The Afghans ...

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2021 02:39 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 02:39 IST
Washington helping Kabul replace departing U.S. contractors -envoy

The United States is helping to find replacements for American contractors who provide vital services to the Kabul government but must leave Afghanistan under a 2020 agreement, U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said on Tuesday.

"The Afghans ... with our help are looking for others to be able to provide that service to them," Khalilzad told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "We're obviously very sympathetic to them to find alternatives." The February 2020 deal reached by the Trump administration with the Taliban required the departures by May 1 of all U.S. troops and non-diplomatic civilian personnel, including U.S. contractors.

U.S. President Joe Biden delayed the pullout while his administration reviewed the agreement and Afghanistan policy. He decided earlier this month to begin the withdrawal and complete it by Sept. 11, the anniversary of al Qaeda's 2001 attacks on the United States that triggered the U.S.-led invasion that year.

The departure of thousands of American contractors, especially those serving the Afghan security forces, has raised concerns among some U.S. officials about the ability of the Afghan government and military to sustain critical functions. U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko told Congress in March that the departure of U.S. defense contractors may be "more devastating" to Afghan forces than the troop withdrawal.

Some of the deepest concerns involve the Afghan air force, for whose U.S.-made Blackhawk helicopters and C-130 cargo planes Pentagon contractors provide 100% of the maintenance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. trade chief Tai, Britain's Truss discussed WTO reform in call -UK

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and British Trade Secretary Liz Truss discussed the need for substantive progress in reforming the World Trade Organization and other key issues during a call on Tuesday, their offices said. The two o...

Unmanned helicopter crashes into US Navy ship, damaging hull

An unmanned helicopter crashed into the side of a US Navy ship during routine operations in the western Pacific ocean, officials said here.No one was injured when the 31-foot-long MQ-8B Fire Scout struck the hull of the USS Charleston short...

UN chief launches Cyprus talks, joined by Greece, Turkey, UK

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held brief meetings with leaders of war-divided Cyprus in the Swiss city of Geneva in an effort to revive talks toward a settlement. Guterres met with Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Ersi...

World Bank's Malpass, France's Le Maire discuss vaccines and aid for poor countries

World Bank President David Malpass and French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Tuesday discussed COVID-19 vaccine deployment, debt relief and other aid for low income countries, including Chad and Sudan, the bank said in a statement.Malpa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021