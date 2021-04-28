Rice mill owner injured in shooting

A rice mill owner was seriously injured after two unidentified persons shot at him in Shahapur in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 8 pm on Tuesday outside the rice mill of the victim, a Thane Rural police official said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in Thane where he is undergoing treatment.

The motive behind the attack cannot be known immediately, the official said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

