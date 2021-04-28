Rice mill owner injured in shooting

Rice mill owner injured in shootingPTI | Thane | Updated: 28-04-2021 09:56 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 09:56 IST
A rice mill owner was seriously injured after two unidentified persons shot at him in Shahapur in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.
The incident occurred around 8 pm on Tuesday outside the rice mill of the victim, a Thane Rural police official said.
The victim was rushed to a hospital in Thane where he is undergoing treatment.
The motive behind the attack cannot be known immediately, the official said.
A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shahapur
- Arms Act
- Thane Rural
- Maharashtra
- Indian
- Thane