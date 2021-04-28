Over 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Centre

Left Menu

More than one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories, and another 57 lakh doses will be received by them in the next three days, the union health ministry informed on Wednesday.

Doses received and consumed by states. Image Credit: ANI

More than one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories, and another 57 lakh doses will be received by them in the next three days, the union health ministry informed on Wednesday. Centre has so far provided 15,95,96,140 vaccine doses to states and union territories free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 14,89,76,248 doses, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry further said that there have been some media reports recently quoting some Maharashtra state government officials pointing out that the vaccines in the state are finished, thereby adversely impacting the vaccination drive in the state. "It is clarified that the total COVID vaccine doses received by Maharashtra as of April 28, 2021, (at 8 am) are 1,58,62,470. Of this, the total consumption including wastage (0.22 per cent) was 1,53,56,151. Balance of 5,06,319 vaccine doses is still available with the state for administration to the eligible population groups," the ministry said.

Delhi has received 36,90,710 doses and the total consumption has been 32, 43,300 whereas Uttar Pradesh has received 1,37,96,780 doses and the total consumption, including wastage, is 1,25,03,943. The state has a balance availability of 12,92,837 doses and 7,00,000 doses are in the pipeline. Furthermore, 5,00,000 doses of the COVID vaccine are in the pipeline for delivery in the next three days.

The Centre on April 19 had announced a ''liberalised'' policy, making all above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated from May 1. It has also allowed state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers. Registration for the new eligible population groups will commence from Wednesday 4 pm. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on CoWIN portal (cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu app. (ANI)

