Poland to open shopping centres from May 4, hotels from May 8

Poland to open shopping centres from May 4, hotels from May 8Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 28-04-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 14:05 IST
Poland will reopen shopping centres on May 4, while hotels will be allowed to open and restaurants will be able to serve food outdoors from May 8, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday, as he presented plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions.
