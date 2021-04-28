Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 18:28 IST
People News Roundup: U.S. appeals court rejects Ghislaine Maxwell's; Britney Spears to speak directly to LA court and more
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Britney Spears to speak directly to LA court on her conservatorship

Pop star Britney Spears will personally address the Los Angeles court dealing with her long-running conservatorship in June, a judge agreed on Tuesday. Spears, 39, has been under a conservatorship since 2008, but rarely takes part in court hearings and has not publicly commented on the legal arrangement where a court-appointed adviser controls her personal and financial affairs, including her medical treatment, security and career.

U.S. appeals court rejects Ghislaine Maxwell's latest bail request

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday rejected Ghislaine Maxwell's latest request for bail, after her lawyer said guards in her Brooklyn jail were keeping her awake at night to ensure she does not commit suicide like the financier Jeffrey Epstein. In a brief order, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said that to the extent Maxwell is being deprived of sleep, she should seek relief from U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan, who oversees her criminal case.

