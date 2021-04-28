COVID-19: Maha Guv pitches for drafting of retd medicos from Armed Forces

COVID-19: Maha Guv pitches for drafting of retd medicos from Armed ForcesPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 19:46 IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has called for roping in retired medical professionals from the Armed Forces to help manage the COVID- 19 pandemic in the state, an official said on Wednesday.
As per a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan, Koshyari made the appeal during a virtual meeting with the principal secretary of the general administration department (special enquiry officer-1) Seema Vyas and officers of the directorate of Sainik Welfare Board on Tuesday.
Officers and jawans of the Armed Forces command admiration and respect in society, the governor said.
Taking the help of retired medical professionals and also non-medical personnel from the Armed Forces will benefit the state in the present situation, he said.
