Left Menu

4 of family injured in fire caused by leakage in LPG cylinders in west Delhi: Police

Four members of a family sustained burn injuries on Wednesday after two LPG cylinders caught fire in west Delhi, police said.The victims have been identified as Shalender 45, Koshlender 30, Rani 15 and Shubham nine, they said.While Shalender and Rani have suffered 80 per cent burn injuries, Shubham has sustained 40 per cent burns and Koshlender 30 per cent, the police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 21:01 IST
4 of family injured in fire caused by leakage in LPG cylinders in west Delhi: Police

Four members of a family sustained burn injuries on Wednesday after two LPG cylinders caught fire in west Delhi, police said.

The victims have been identified as Shalender (45), Koshlender (30), Rani (15) and Shubham (nine), they said.

While Shalender and Rani have suffered 80 per cent burn injuries, Shubham has sustained 40 per cent burns and Koshlender 30 per cent, the police said. According to the police, two PCR calls were received regarding the incident at Ravi Nagar Extension.

On reaching the spot, the police found out that the four victims were rushed to a hospital by the locals, a senior officer said.

''Subsequently, they were referred to the Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment. During inquiry, it was revealed that while changing LPG cylinders, the cylinders accidently leaked, the house caught fire and the family members sustained burn injuries,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Prashant Priya Gautam said.

A case under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered, the police said.

All the injured persons are under treatment and not in a condition to give their statements, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID pandemic accelerating, WHO Americas office warns

The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating, which is why equitable access to vaccines and effective preventive measures are crucial to helping turn the tide, the head of the Pan American Health Organization PAHO said Wednesday.Our region is stil...

US STOCKS-Dow, Nasdaq weighed down by Microsoft, Amgen; all eyes on Fed

The Dow and Nasdaq indexes fell on Wednesday as Amgen and Microsoft weighed, while investors focused on a Federal Reserve meeting for updates on monetary policy and waited for another batch of earnings from big technology firms.The U.S. cen...

France has administered more than 20 million COVID-19 shots

France has administered more than 20.9 million COVID-19 vaccinations since the end of December, including 14.8 million first injections, the health ministry said on Wednesday.It said that 22.2 of the entire population and 28.3 of the adult ...

UP: Daughter lights COVID patient's funeral pyre with cops' help after no aid from neighbours

A 15-year-old girl lit the funeral pyre of his 52-year-old father, who passed away battling COVID-19 in Noida, with support from policemen who made arrangements for the cremation after the locals refused to help the teenager and her mother....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021