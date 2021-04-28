IPL Scoreboard: SRH vs CSK

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad b R Khan 75 Faf du Plessis lbw b R Khan 56 Moeen Ali c Jadhav b R Khan 15 Ravindra Jadeja not out 7 Suresh Raina not out 17 Extras (WD-3) 3 Total (For 3 wickets in 18.3 overs) 173 Fall of wickets: 1-129, 2-148, 3-148.

Bowling: Sandeep Sharma 3.3-0-24-0, Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-36-0, Siddarth Kaul 4-0-32-0, Jagadeesha Suchith 3-0-45-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-36-3.

