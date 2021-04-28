IPL Scoreboard: SRH vs CSK

IPL Scoreboard: SRH vs CSKPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 23:07 IST
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad b R Khan 75 Faf du Plessis lbw b R Khan 56 Moeen Ali c Jadhav b R Khan 15 Ravindra Jadeja not out 7 Suresh Raina not out 17 Extras (WD-3) 3 Total (For 3 wickets in 18.3 overs) 173 Fall of wickets: 1-129, 2-148, 3-148.
Bowling: Sandeep Sharma 3.3-0-24-0, Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-36-0, Siddarth Kaul 4-0-32-0, Jagadeesha Suchith 3-0-45-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-36-3.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
