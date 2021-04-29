Left Menu

Thousands of Colombians march to protest tax proposals

Police in major cities deployed tear gas amid some isolated disturbances. In Bogota, 31 police and civilians were injured, the mayor's office said. President Ivan Duque said on his daily television program he understood peaceful protest but "criminal vandalism" had occurred. Wednesday's protests are the most recent in a series of marches which began near the end of 2019 against Duque's policies.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2021 06:35 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 06:35 IST
Thousands of Colombians march to protest tax proposals

Thousands of protesters answered calls from Colombia's biggest unions to come out on streets around the country on Wednesday in protest against a controversial tax reform proposal. Forty people were arrested for alleged vandalism, the government said, and 42 police officers were injured. Police in major cities deployed tear gas amid some isolated disturbances.

In Bogota, 31 police and civilians were injured, the mayor's office said. The city of Cali deployed the army and put in place a 1 p.m. curfew after several buses were burned. Surgeon Roberto Angulo marched in Bogota to demand better working conditions for healthcare staff he says are underpaid.

"We have had 27 years of terminal poverty," he said. "We have served the country, we have served citizens. We are good people and we deserve better life conditions." The proposed tax reform was meant to expand taxes on individuals and businesses and eliminate many exemptions, and was originally meant to raise about $6 billion, equivalent to 2% of gross domestic product (GDP).

The government has also suggested expanding items subject to value added tax (VAT), saying the reform is crucial for Colombia to retain its investment grade debt rating. However, earlier on Wednesday, finance official Juan Alberto Londono said the government could lower the targeted sum to as low as $4.8 billion to gain lawmaker approval.

The reform would "plunder the pockets of (ordinary) Colombians, while not touching even a hair of the super-rich," Francisco Maltes, president of the Central Union of Workers (CUT) said on Facebook early on Wednesday. Unions insisted the demonstrations would go ahead despite a court order to postpone it on coronavirus concerns.

Colombia hit a new record of 490 daily reported coronavirus deaths on Wednesday. Intensive care units in Bogota are more than 90% occupied, while in Medellin occupation hovers near 100%. President Ivan Duque said on his daily television program he understood peaceful protest but "criminal vandalism" had occurred.

Wednesday's protests are the most recent in a series of marches which began near the end of 2019 against Duque's policies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

We have shown each other and the world. There is no quit in America, says President Biden.

We have shown each other and the world. There is no quit in America, says President Biden....

We are working again. Dreaming again. Discovering again. Leading the world again: President Biden tells US Congress.

We are working again. Dreaming again. Discovering again. Leading the world again President Biden tells US Congress....

Biden declares U.S. 'on the move again' in first speech to Congress

President Joe Biden argued in his first speech to Congress on Wednesday that he had restored Americans faith in democracy nearly 100 days after he succeeded Donald Trump in office, and was set to unveil a 1.8 trillion spending and tax-credi...

America is on the move again, President Joe Biden says in his first joint address to Congress.

America is on the move again, President Joe Biden says in his first joint address to Congress....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021