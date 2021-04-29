Odisha reports 6,998 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

As many as 6,998 new COVID-19 cases, 4,521 recoveries and 12 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, informed state health department on Thursday. With this, the total number of confirmed cases has gone up to 4,35,513 of which 3,75,721 have recovered and 2,029 have succumbed to the infection. The active cases stand at 57,710.

Of the fresh cases, 4,054 were detected among people in quarantine and 2,944 were local contacts. As per the state government data, out of the total reported cases, Khurda accounted for the most number of cases with 919 followed by Cuttack with 517, and Sundargarh with 474 cases.

The state government has so far tested a total of 1,00,41,204 samples. Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on April 25 announced free vaccination against COVID-19 for all citizens of the state in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

The State Government will spend Rs 2,000 crore on this vaccination drive, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). (ANI)

