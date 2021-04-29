Left Menu

Let's hope all citizens get free COVID vaccine this time: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that all citizens "must receive inoculation free of charge" against COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 11:23 IST
Let's hope all citizens get free COVID vaccine this time: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that all citizens "must receive inoculation free of charge" against COVID-19. "free/Fri/ adjective, adverb. costing nothing, or not needing to be paid for. e.g.- * India must get free COVID vaccine. * All citizens must receive inoculation free of charge. Let's hope they get it this time," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress leader said that a large amount of public money was spent on the companies that make the coronavirus vaccine and now the same vaccine is being sold to the public at higher prices. The Centre on April 19 had announced a ''liberalized'' policy, making all above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated from May 1. It has also allowed state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers.

Registration for the newly eligible population groups commenced on Wednesday. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on the CoWIN portal (cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu app.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lufthansa stems losses despite slower recovery outlook

Lufthansa lowered its full-year capacity forecast as hopes dwindle for an early summer travel rebound, but the German airlines cost-cutting drive narrowed quarterly losses. The group, which also includes Austrian Airlines, Swiss and Eurowin...

Blocked hashtag calling for PM's resignation by mistake, says Facebook

Social media giant Facebook on Thursday said it had temporarily blocked a hashtag calling for the Prime Ministers resignation by mistake and that it wasnt done on government orders.The development comes amid reports that social media compan...

Finnish refiner Neste Q1 profit falls, close to consensus

Finnish biofuel producer and oil refiner Neste on Thursday reported a fall in first-quarter operating profit and said it expected market volatility to remain high due to the coronavirus pandemic.Nestes January-March underlying operating pro...

FIR filed against Parambir Singh, others over 2015 corruption allegations

An FIR has been registered against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police Parag Manere and several others for allegedly requesting a police inspector to drop corruption charges against Kalyan-Dombiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021