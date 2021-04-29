Left Menu

Lebanon, Israel expected to resume talks on maritime border next week

Lebanon and Israel are expected to resume U.S.-mediated talks on a dispute about their Mediterranean Sea border next week, two Lebanese official sources said on Thursday.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 29-04-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 13:42 IST
Lebanon, Israel expected to resume talks on maritime border next week

Lebanon and Israel are expected to resume U.S.-mediated talks on a dispute about their Mediterranean Sea border next week, two Lebanese official sources said on Thursday. Negotiations between old foes Lebanon and Israel were launched in October to try to resolve the dispute, which has held up hydrocarbon exploration in the potentially gas-rich area, yet the talks have since stalled.

One Lebanese official who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue told Reuters that the U.S. side had informed Lebanon that talks would resume on Monday. The second Lebanese official said the resumption would coincide with a visit by U.S. mediator John Desrocher, who is due in Lebanon on an unspecified day next week. U.S. embassy officials were not immediately available for comment.

The longtime foes held several rounds of talks in October, a culmination of three years of diplomacy by the United States, hosted by the United Nations at a peacekeeper base in southern Lebanon. But gaps between the two sides remained large after each presented contrasting maps outlining proposed borders that actually increased the size of the disputed area.

Since the talks stalled, Lebanon's caretaker prime minister and ministers of defence and public works approved a draft decree which would expand Lebanon's claim, adding around 1,400 square km to its exclusive economic zone. The draft decree has yet to be approved.

Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz's office said Israel was considering a renewal of talks but "based on the known territory which is in dispute". Israel already pumps gas from huge offshore fields, while Lebanon has yet to find commercial gas reserves in its own waters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

JNU postpones registration process for winter semester to May 8 due to COVID-19

The Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU on Wednesday postponed online registration for the Winter semester in view of the prevailing pandemic situation. Registrations, which were to commence from April 27, will commence on May 8, a JNU statemen...

BioNTech expects vaccine trial results for babies by September

BioNTech expects results by September from trials testing the COVID-19 vaccine that it and Pfizer have developed in babies as young as six months old, German magazine Spiegel cited the companys CEO as saying. In July, the first results coul...

Russian court sets next hearing in 'extremism' case against Navalny's network for May 17

A Russian court has scheduled the main hearing in an extremism case against jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnys activist network for May 17, his lawyers said on Thursday.The court is expected to consider a request from prosecutors to decl...

Odisha govt to provide incentives to health care professionals on COVID-19 duty

Odisha government on Thursday announced that they will provide incentives to health care professionals on COVID-19 duty working under the Health and Family Welfare HFW Department for the period of April to July this year. An official docume...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021