Russia opens new criminal case against Navalny - allies

Russia opens new criminal case against Navalny - alliesReuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-04-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 14:41 IST
Russian authorities have opened a new criminal case against jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for allegedly setting up a non-profit organisation that infringed on the rights of citizens, his allies said on Thursday.
Navalny, 44, is serving a 2-1/2 year jail sentence for parole violations on an earlier conviction that he says was politically motivated.
