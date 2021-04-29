Left Menu

Why MP, Maha got more oxygen than asked for, but Delhi less, HC asks Centre

During the hearing, when the court asked a senior central government officer as to why Delhis supply was out of line while MP and Maharashtra were given more oxygen, Mehta said the population of MP was more than the national capital.He then told the officer, You cut from MP and give it to Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 15:39 IST
Why MP, Maha got more oxygen than asked for, but Delhi less, HC asks Centre

The Delhi High Court Friday questioned the Centre as to why various states, including Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, were being allocated more oxygen than they demanded while the national capital was not getting even the quantity necessary for treating COVID-19 patients.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli made it clear that it was by no means interested in securing more oxygen for Delhi than required and that too at the cost of any state or Union Territory.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi government, said that while the national capital’s requirement was 700 MT per day, it was allocated 480 and 490 MT and the Centre has not increased it.

Mehra and senior advocate Raj Shekhar Rao, who is amicus curiae in the case, informed the court that as per the national allocation plan, Maharashtra demanded 1500 Metric Tonnes (MT) of oxygen per day and was allocated 1661 MT; similarly, Madhya Pradesh demanded 445 MT and it was allocated 543 MT and that the situation was similar for several other states.

The court said that if the information provided was to be accepted, it would appear that the central government needed to explain this aspect and granted it a day to respond.

The Centre has to either show some justification for this or ''make amends'' now that the situation has been brought to its attention, the high court said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, said the government will file an affidavit on the court’s query and will give the reasons for giving more oxygen to Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, if that is the case.

''There are states which received less than what they had asked for. We have been rationalising,'' he said. During the hearing, when the court asked a senior central government officer as to why Delhi's supply was out of line while MP and Maharashtra were given more oxygen, Mehta said the population of MP was more than the national capital.

He then told the officer, “You cut from MP and give it to Delhi. It would be at the cost of some lives in MP but let us do it for Delhi.” This was objected to by the judges who said, ''Don’t give it an impression as if we are asking something extra for Delhi. Don’t project like this. We don’t appreciate this. We are asking this on the basis of facts and figures. You can’t be emotional about it. You have to take this head on, you can’t duck it.” Delhi government counsel also projected before the court, the position of ICU and non-ICU beds here. Mehra said there are currently 16,272 non-ICU beds and 4,866 ICU beds and they are in the process of adding more beds.

The existing oxygen demand in hospitals is 704 MT per day and after further augmentation, the daily oxygen demand will be around 1000 MT, he said, adding that his grievance was the allocation of 480-490 MT oxygen was far less than Delhi’s requirement.

The solicitor general said more tankers are being imported to transport oxygen and it was a matter of few days and once the logistical issues get settled, the Centre will ensure whatever maximum supply is possible will be given.

He further said, “We should not panic. The situation is dynamic and everything keeps on changing.” To this, the bench said panic is because of lack of resources. Its not because of what judges or lawyers say, panic is on ground.

“People are suffering but hospitals are not taking patients. We already had loss of lives in Delhi due to shortage of oxygen. It has fallen on you to resolve this. How you resolve is your problem.” When the bench pointed out that 25 per cent more oxygen was supplied to MP than its demand, Mehta said there must be some reason why MP was given more oxygen and urged the court not to go into pan India allocation.

The court is hearing the matter on the oxygen crisis and other issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic which the national capital is presently grappling with.

The hearing started at 11.30 AM and is continuing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP records highest single-day rise of 298 COVID deaths

A record single-day rise of 298 COVID-19 fatalities in Uttar Pradesh pushed the death toll to 12,241 on Thursday, while the infection tally mounted to 12,17,955 with 35,156 fresh cases.A total of 25,613 people have recovered from the diseas...

PM Relocations offers free logistics for transporting oxygen, other medical supplies

Logistics firm PM Relocations on Thursday extended free services for moving medical and essential services to healthcare companies, hospitals, pharmacies and individuals.The company in a statement said its pan-India services can help in tra...

Debashree Roy set to return to acting after 10-year hiatus

Yesteryear heroine and former MLA Debashree Roy is all set to appear in a Bengali TV soap after having taken a break from her acting career in the past 10 years.The National Award winner who had acted in films like Unishe April, 36 Chowring...

Pope issues new anti-corruption decree for Vatican managers, including cardinals

Pope Francis, in his latest move to fight corruption in the Vatican, issued a new decree on Thursday mandating full economic disclosure and controls for managers, including cardinals.The decree says they must disclose at the moment of appoi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021