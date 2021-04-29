Russia to respond to diplomat's expulsion by Bulgaria -Ifax cites foreign ministry

Russia will respond to the expulsion of one of its diplomats by Bulgaria, the Interfax news agency cited the foreign ministry as saying on Thursday.

Bulgarian prosecutors on Wednesday said they were collecting evidence on the possible involvement of six Russians in four explosions between 2011 and 2020 at Bulgarian arms depots that were storing munitions for export to Ukraine and Georgia.

