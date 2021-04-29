French energy group Total not considering return to Iran for now

French energy group Total not considering return to Iran for nowReuters | Paris | Updated: 29-04-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 18:11 IST
French energy group Total is not considering returning to Iran for now due to uncertainty regarding sanctions on the country, Chief Financial Officer Jean-Pierre Sbraire told an analysts' conference call on Thursday.
Earlier this week, world powers and Iran sought to speed up efforts to bring Washington and Tehran back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear accord, as the United States reassured its Gulf Arab allies on the status of the talks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
