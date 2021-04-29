France to shorten nightly curfew from May 19, end it June 30 - Europe 1

France to shorten nightly curfew from May 19, end it June 30 - Europe 1Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-04-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 18:20 IST
The French government will begin relaxing its COVID-19 curfew from May 19, Europe 1 radio reported on its website on Thursday.
Europe 1 said President Emmanuel Macron had said in an interview with local newspapers that the nightly curfew will be moved from 1900 to 2100 CET from May 19, to 2300 from June 9. The curfew cease on June 30.
Macron's interview is due to be published on Thursday evening.
