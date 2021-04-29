Left Menu

Plea in HC seeks COVID medical facilities for judicial officers

Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to Centre and Delhi government on a PIL filed by some lawyers seeking COVID medical facilities for judicial officers and their families.

A bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Pakki said that district and sessions judges of Delhi's various courts along with District Magistrate may earmark certain places for setting up COVID centres.

"Let each of the district and sessions judges coordinate to address the medical concerns of judicial officers and their families. A large number of judicial officers and their families have been infected by COVID," the court added. The court also noted that two judicial officers succumbed to COVID-19 recently.

Petitioners also suggested converting dispensaries in residential complexes of judicial officers and even court complexes as COVID care centres for judicial officers and their families. Senior Advocate Sanjoy Ghose appearing for petitioners stated that the judicial officers are assets. "We feel as bar some assistance should be given to these judicial officers. Some officers' families are facing difficulties in getting medicines or beds even in hospitals near district courts," he said.

Advocate Santosh Tripathi, standing counsel for Delhi government, said it is willing to provide assistance to deal with the situation. Petitioner lawyers also sought directions to the government of Delhi to immediately declare judicial officers as frontline workers and provide a mechanism for medical treatment of judicial officers in Delhi infected with coronavirus and or related serious ailments.

The plea also sought directions to the government to earmark private and government hospitals near respective court residence complexes in Delhi for the treatment of the judicial officers. (ANI)

