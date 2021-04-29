White House evaluating reported energy attack in Washington last year

White House evaluating reported energy attack in Washington last yearReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 22:11 IST
The White House is aware of a media report on Thursday about a potential energy attack near the compound last year but could not provide or confirm any details, a White House spokeswoman told reporters.
The White House was working closely with various U.S. departments and agencies to evaluate any situation, spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Karine Jean-Pierre
- The White House
- White House
ALSO READ
Biden invited to address U.S. Congress on April 28
Biden invited to address U.S. Congress on April 28
Biden to address U.S. Congress as lawmakers consider infrastructure plan
Ahead of U.S. visit, China terms Taiwan exercises 'combat drills'
Biden ready to announce U.S. withdrawal, even as peace eludes Afghanistan