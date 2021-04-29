Left Menu

IPL Scoreboard: DC vs KKR

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-04-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 23:09 IST
IPL Scoreboard: DC vs KKR
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals Innings Prithvi Shaw c Rana b Cummins 82 Shikhar Dhawan lbw b Cummins 46 Rishabh Pant c Mavi b Cummins 16 Marcus Stoinis not out 6 Shimron Hetmyer not out 0 Extras: (b 1, w 4, nb 1) 6 Total: (For 3 wickets in 16.3 overs) 156 Fall of Wickets: 1/132 2/146 3/150 Bowling: Shivam Mavi 1-0-25-0, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-34-0, Prasidh Krishna 3.3-0-36-0, Sunil Narine 4-0-36-0, Pat Cummins 4-0-24-3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary gets 5-year payment delay on Russian-led nuclear plant project

Russia has agreed to give Hungary a five-year delay on payments for the Russian-led expansion of the Paks nuclear power plant south of Budapest, Hungarys Finance Ministry said on Thursday.Budapest wants to expand the 2-gigawatt plant with t...

U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches

The Federal Aviation Administration FAA said on Thursday it has authorized the next three launches of the SpaceX Starship prototype after the company made a few changes to the launch vehicle. The FAA said prior to the launch of SN15, the FA...

Inoculation for 18-45 age group to start when doses become available: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the state will start inoculation of those in the 18-45 age group against COVID-19 as and when vaccine doses are available.The Union government earlier this month opened up vaccination for th...

Gehlot dials HM Shah, PM's principal secy over shortage of oxygen, medicines for COVID patients

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday called Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, principal secretary to prime minister PK Mishra and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval regarding the shortage of oxygen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021