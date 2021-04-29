IPL Scoreboard: DC vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: DC vs KKRPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-04-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 23:09 IST
Delhi Capitals Innings Prithvi Shaw c Rana b Cummins 82 Shikhar Dhawan lbw b Cummins 46 Rishabh Pant c Mavi b Cummins 16 Marcus Stoinis not out 6 Shimron Hetmyer not out 0 Extras: (b 1, w 4, nb 1) 6 Total: (For 3 wickets in 16.3 overs) 156 Fall of Wickets: 1/132 2/146 3/150 Bowling: Shivam Mavi 1-0-25-0, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-34-0, Prasidh Krishna 3.3-0-36-0, Sunil Narine 4-0-36-0, Pat Cummins 4-0-24-3.
