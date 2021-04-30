Blinken meets Israel's Mossad spy chief for talks on Iran

Blinken meets Israel's Mossad spy chief for talks on IranReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 00:08 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met the head of Israel's Mossad spy agency and its ambassador to Washington on Thursday, and the Israeli officials expressed "deep concern" about Iran's nuclear activities, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The meeting in Washington followed talks this week between U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart in which the Israeli delegation stressed their "freedom to operate" against Iran as they see fit, the source told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
