U.S. will not provide financial support for constitutional referendum in Haiti

U.S. will not provide financial support for constitutional referendum in HaitiReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2021 01:16 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 01:14 IST
The United States will not provide financial support for a constitutional referendum in Haiti, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Thursday, adding that the country should hold what he said were overdue elections.
"We have repeatedly stated that constitutional reform is for the Haitian people to decide. We've emphasized to the Haitian government that the US government will not provide financial support for a constitutional referendum," Price said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United States
- Haiti
- Haitian
- U.S. State Department
- Ned Price
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-Major mass shootings in the United States
FACTBOX-Major mass shootings in the United States
Biden calls Chauvin verdict a 'giant step' toward justice in the United States
Biden calls Chauvin verdict a 'giant step' toward justice in the United States
Catholic officials halt activity in Haiti for 9 kidnapped