Left Menu

COVID-19: Indian Navy deploys warships to bring medical oxygen from abroad

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 20:41 IST
COVID-19: Indian Navy deploys warships to bring medical oxygen from abroad

The Indian Navy on Friday launched a special operation to bring oxygen-filled cryogenic containers from abroad as hospitals across India are reeling under an acute shortage of medical oxygen as a result of sky-rocketing COVID-19 infections.

Initially, the Indian Navy warships are bringing oxygen from Bahrain, Singapore and Thailand, officials said.

Two ships -- INS Kolkata and INS Talwar -- have already entered the Manama port in Bahrain to bring 40 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen to Mumbai, they said. Another ship, INS Jalashwa, is enroute to Bangkok while INS Airavat is leaving for Singapore for similar missions, the officials said.

''Indian Navy has launched Operation Samudra Setu-II to augment the ongoing national mission for meeting the oxygen requirements,'' Indian Navy spokesperson, Commander Vivek Madhwal, said.

''Mission deployed Indian Naval warships will undertake shipment of liquid oxygen filled cryogenic containers and associated medical equipment in support of nation's fight against COVID-19,'' he said.

Last year, Indian Navy had launched Operation Samudra Setu as part of the Vande Bharat evacuation mission under which it brought back to the country around 4,000 stranded Indians from Maldives, Sri Lanka and Iran.

In the last few days, the Indian Air Force has already airlifted empty cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai and Singapore as part of efforts to augment the government's efforts to augment oxygen supply and distribution infrastructure.

Though India is facing severe shortage of medical oxygen, the IAF brought empty tanks as containers filled with oxygen are highly combustible and may pose a risk to the planes As India battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus pandemic, countries around the world have announced sending medical supplies to help it tide over the situation.

The leading countries that have announced assistance to India include the US, Russia, France, Germany, Australia, Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Singapore, Portugal, Sweden, New Zealand, Kuwait and Mauritius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Nightmare of a week': Ashwin's wife says 10 members returned COVID positive

India off-spinner Ravichandran Aswhins wife Prithi Narayanan on Friday said her family has been through a nightmare of a week after as many as 10 members of the house tested positive for COVID-19.Star spinner Ashwin on Sunday decided to tak...

Italy reports 263 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 13,446 new cases

Italy reported 263 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 288 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 13,446 from 14,320. Italy has registered 120,807 deaths linked to COVID-19 since i...

Active cases in Maha would have touched 10 lakh in absence of restrictions: CM

Maharashtra would have seen nine to ten lakh active coronavirus cases if the state government had not imposed new lockdown-like restrictions, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday.He also informed that the inoculation against COVID...

Jill Biden plants tree as White House readies for family cat

First lady Jill Biden commemorated Arbor Day by planting a linden tree on the north lawn of the White House.She strode out Friday in a skirt and a double-breasted blazer and put three shovelfuls of dirt around the awaiting tree.Who doesnt p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021