Jaishankar speaks to US secretary of state on India's COVID-19 situation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, focussing on Indias requirements of medical supplies to effectively deal with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped major parts of the country.The telephonic conversation came on a day the United States delivered a large amount of medical supplies to India.Jaishankar said his discussions with Blinken focussed on Indias requirements to address the COVID-19 challenge more effectively.Reviewed the flow of equipment and material from the US.

File Photo Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, focussing on India's requirements of medical supplies to effectively deal with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped major parts of the country.

The telephonic conversation came on a day the United States delivered a large amount of medical supplies to India.

Jaishankar said his discussions with Blinken focussed on India's requirements to address the COVID-19 challenge ''more effectively''.

''Reviewed the flow of equipment and material from the US. Highlighted the importance of strengthening oxygen supply, expanding vaccine production and increasing Remdesivir supply. Appreciated the forthcoming response of the US in this regard,'' he said in a tweet.

