Left Menu

UAW wants EV tax incentives revised to require U.S. assembly

"The UAW is working with the Biden administration and Congress to make sure that the final legislation extending electric vehicle subsidies are clear that those investments subsidize the jobs of U.S. workers," said UAW Vice President Terry Dittes.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 21:46 IST
UAW wants EV tax incentives revised to require U.S. assembly

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union said Friday it wants tax incentives for electric vehicles (EVs) revised to require U.S. assembly for those vehicles to qualify.

The current $7,500 tax incentive does not require EVs to be made in the United States. "The UAW is working with the Biden administration and Congress to make sure that the final legislation extending electric vehicle subsidies are clear that those investments subsidize the jobs of U.S. workers," said UAW Vice President Terry Dittes. General Motors Co announced Thursday it would invest $1 billion in its Mexico operations and begin building EVs there in 2023, drawing anger from the UAW.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC asks Delhi govt to explain why COVID-19 testing has drastically gone down

The Delhi High Court Friday cited data to ask the AAP government to explain why COVID-19 testing has gone down drastically in the national capital.A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli noted that while earlier the testing was aro...

HC rejects bail of 2 youths in abduction, unlawful conversion case

The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed the bail pleas of two youths in a case of alleged abduction and unlawful religious conversion of a woman for marriage.An FIR was lodged November 17 by Praveen Kumar in Jalesar area of Uttar Prade...

Trent Q4 net profit at Rs 17.44 cr; revenue at Rs 905.54 cr

Tata group retail firm Trent Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 17.44 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3.21 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Trent said ...

Biden administration has completed North Korea policy review -White House

The Biden administration has completes its review of U.S. policy toward North Korea, the White House said on Friday.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One that the U.S. goal remained the complete denuclearizat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021