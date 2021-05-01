Police comfort brother-sister duo, hand them over to relative after both parents die of COVID

The Delhi Police on Friday came to the rescue of two distraught children who lost both their parents to COVID-19 in quick succession, officials said.

The brother-sister duo, aged around 20, were counselled and comforted by police personnel and handed over to their relative, they said.

On Friday, police received information regarding the death of a couple due to COVID-19 and their two children staying at a house in CR Park area.

According to police, the children's father had died on Wednesday at Kant Hospital, Sector-87, Faridabad, while their mother succumbed to the infection at Vimhans Hspital, Nehru Nagar, Lajpat Nagar on Friday.

Police reached the house and arranged for counselling of the children, who were in deep shock, a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, a relative of the children came from Gurgaon to meet them. Both the children are being sent to their native place in Guwahati, Assam, police said.

The cremation of the father was conducted at Faridabad, while the last rites of the mother were being performed, the officer added.

