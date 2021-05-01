U.S. State Department approves potential sale of P-8 surveillance planes to India- Pentagon

U.S. State Department approves potential sale of P-8 surveillance planes to India- PentagonReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2021 00:54 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 00:54 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of six Boeing-made P-8I patrol aircraft and related equipment to India for an estimated cost of $2.42 billion, the Pentagon said on Friday.
