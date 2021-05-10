World News Roundup: Taiwan fights to attend WHO meeting; UK PM Johnson to ease England's lockdown and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Taiwan fights to attend WHO meeting, but China says no

Taiwan will fight to the end for an invitation to a World Health Organization (WHO) meeting this month, its foreign ministry said on Monday, but China said there was no room for compromise over the island Beijing claims as its own. The rich-nation Group of Seven (G7) has called for Chinese-claimed but democratically-ruled Taiwan to attend the WHO's decision-making body, the World Health Assembly, which meets from May 24.

China foreign ministry says planned U.N. event on Xinjiang an insult

China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Monday that the use of the United Nations as a platform for a virtual event on the repression of Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in Xinjiang was an insult to the institution. China has urged U.N. member states not to attend the virtual event, planned by Germany, the United States and Britain.

India COVID cases hold close to record highs as calls widen for national lockdown

Indian coronavirus infections and deaths held close to record daily highs on Monday, increasing calls for the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lock down the world's second-most populous country. The 366,161 new infections and 3,754 deaths reported by the health ministry were off a little from recent peaks, taking India's tally to 22.66 million with 246,116 deaths as hospitals run out of oxygen and beds and morgues and crematoria overflow. (Graphic on global cases and deaths: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/)

Factbox - Back to pubs, gyms and movies: plotting the road back to normal

As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout gains momentum, many countries are planning a gradual return to normal, opening borders and letting people back into restaurants, shops, and sports venues after more than a year of on-off lockdowns. Here are some of their plans, in alphabetical order:

Europe dares to reopen as 200 millionth vaccine dose delivered

As its vaccination drive reaches a third of adults and COVID-19 infections ease, Europe is starting to reopen cities and beaches, raising hopes that this summer's holiday season can be saved before it is too late. Exhilarated Spaniards chanting "freedom" danced in the streets as a COVID-19 curfew ended in most of the country at the weekend, while Greece reopened public beaches - with deckchairs safely spaced.

Thousands suspended at Myanmar universities as junta targets education

More than 11,000 academics and other university staff opposed to Myanmar's ruling junta have been suspended after going on strike in protest against military rule, a teachers' group told Reuters. The suspensions come as the resumption of universities after a year closed due to the coronavirus epidemic prompts a new confrontation between the army and the staff and students who are calling for boycotts over the Feb. 1 coup.

'Cautious hugging' and pints: UK PM Johnson to ease England's lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out on Monday the next phase of lockdown easing in England, giving the green light to "cautious hugging" and the serving of pints inside pubs after months of strict restrictions. News about the next easing, to begin on May 17, comes as the country's chief medical officers lowered the COVID-19 alert level, meaning that an epidemic is in general circulation but transmission is no longer high or rising exponentially.

Over 300 hurt as Palestinians, Israeli police clash at al-Aqsa mosque

Palestinian protesters threw rocks and Israeli police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets in clashes outside al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem on Monday, as Israel marked the anniversary of its capture of parts of the city in 1967 Arab-Israeli war. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said at least 305 Palestinians were injured in the violence, and 228 of them were taken to hospital. Several of the Palestinians were in critical condition and police said 21 officers were injured.

Missing Siberian doctor who treated Kremlin critic Navalny reappears after three days - agencies

A Siberian doctor who treated poisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny last year reappeared on Monday after being reported missing while on a hunting trip, Russian news agencies cited the regional government as saying. A search was launched in the forests of the Omsk region, about 2,200 km (1,370 miles) east of Moscow after physician Alexander Murakhovsky left a forest hunting base in an all-terrain vehicle on Friday.

Negotiations on Iran nuclear deal taking time but constructive, Germany says

Time is of the essence in the Vienna negotiations to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday, adding talks were lengthy but conducted in a good atmosphere. U.S. officials returned to Vienna last week for the fourth round of indirect talks with Iran on how to resume compliance with the deal, which former U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, prompting Iran to begin violating its terms about a year later.

