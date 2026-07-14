Bengaluru Police Hunt Cyber Fraudster Posing as Senior IPS Officer

Bengaluru Police have launched an investigation following an FIR against an unidentified individual accused of creating a fraudulent social media profile impersonating a senior IPS officer. The fake profile, created under the illustrious guise of public work funding, swindled unsuspecting citizens, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The case surfaced after M Narayana, Deputy Commissioner of Police for the Electronic City Division, lodged a formal complaint.

According to the FIR registered at Hebbagodi Police Station, the perpetrator, utilizing the DCP's name and images, targeted Bengaluru residents. Under this guise, the scammer contacted individuals to request monetary donations for purported public projects. The ongoing investigation unearthed specific financial connections to the fraud, including a bank account labeled 'Om Singh' at Axis Bank in Didwana, a unique UPI ID, and various contact numbers used during the exposed exploit on May 14, 2026.

Consequently, police have filed charges under relevant Information Technology Act sections related to identity theft and impersonation. Additional accusations pertain to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, underscoring the city's proactive stance against cybercrime. Law enforcement officials have described the suspect as an 'Unknown Adult Male' based in Bengaluru City, with further inquiry still unfolding.