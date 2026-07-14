Bengaluru Police Hunt Cyber Fraudster Posing as Senior IPS Officer

Bengaluru Police have initiated an investigation against an unidentified perpetrator for creating a fake social media profile of a senior IPS officer to solicit money under false pretenses. The fictitious account had been collecting funds for supposed public projects, leading to the registration of an FIR at Hebbagodi Police Station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 12:58 IST
Bengaluru Police Hunt Cyber Fraudster Posing as Senior IPS Officer
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru Police have launched an investigation following an FIR against an unidentified individual accused of creating a fraudulent social media profile impersonating a senior IPS officer. The fake profile, created under the illustrious guise of public work funding, swindled unsuspecting citizens, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The case surfaced after M Narayana, Deputy Commissioner of Police for the Electronic City Division, lodged a formal complaint.

According to the FIR registered at Hebbagodi Police Station, the perpetrator, utilizing the DCP's name and images, targeted Bengaluru residents. Under this guise, the scammer contacted individuals to request monetary donations for purported public projects. The ongoing investigation unearthed specific financial connections to the fraud, including a bank account labeled 'Om Singh' at Axis Bank in Didwana, a unique UPI ID, and various contact numbers used during the exposed exploit on May 14, 2026.

Consequently, police have filed charges under relevant Information Technology Act sections related to identity theft and impersonation. Additional accusations pertain to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, underscoring the city's proactive stance against cybercrime. Law enforcement officials have described the suspect as an 'Unknown Adult Male' based in Bengaluru City, with further inquiry still unfolding.

TRENDING

1
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
2
AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?
Blog

AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?

Global
3
EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

Israel
4
Zverev's Winning Strategy: Attacking Plan Reclaims Glory

Zverev's Winning Strategy: Attacking Plan Reclaims Glory

Germany

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI, Wages and Demand: Who Will Absorb the Productivity Revolution?

Can Digital Finance Stop Urban Shocks From Becoming Economic Crises?

One Region, Ten Digital Futures: Inside ASEAN’s Uneven Transformation

South Africa Has Electricity: So Why Are Households Still Energy-Poor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026