Left Menu

Two held with 12 Remdesivir injections in Ahmedabad

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-05-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 23:09 IST
Two held with 12 Remdesivir injections in Ahmedabad

Two persons, who were trying to sell Remdesivir injections in the black market, were arrested in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, said police.

Remdesivir is an anti-viral drug widely used in treatment of COVID-19 and its demand has shot up dramatically during the second wave of the pandemic.

Based on a specific tip-off, crime branch officials kept a watch at a crossroad in the Naranpura area and nabbed Jigar Parekh and Ashok Darji, both residents of the city, with 12 vials of Remdesivir worth Rs 37,440, said a police release.

The accused admitted to have acquired these vials at Rs 11,000 each and were planning to sell them for Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per injection to the kin of coronavirus patients, said the release.

The duo confessed to have sold the drug in the black market in the past too, it said.

The accused were arrested on charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy and under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, the Essential Commodities Act and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, said the police.

A probe was on to find the source of the seized vials, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama;Musk boosts his brand on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

5 things you should know about the state of the global economy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as inflation jitters spark broad sell-off

Wall Street lost ground on Tuesday as rising commodity prices and labor shortages fueled fears that, despite reassurances from the U.S. Federal Reserve, near-term price spikes could translate into longer-term inflation. By late afternoon th...

Sena was part of govt when Maratha quota law enacted: Fadnavis

Hitting back at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his remark that the law giving reservation to Marathas was not foolproof, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday reminded him that his party was part of the government when t...

Former UK PM Cameron details extensive Greensill lobbying

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron repeatedly contacted senior ministers over a four-month period in 2020 to lobby for the now-failed, supply-chain finance firm Greensill Capital, according to documents published on Tuesday.Cameron...

US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as inflation jitters spark broad sell-off

Wall Street lost ground on Tuesday as rising commodity prices and labor shortages fueled fears that, despite reassurances from the U.S. Federal Reserve, near-term price spikes could translate into longer-term inflation. By late afternoon th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021