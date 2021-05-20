Woman raped on pretext of marriage in UP's Amethi

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped for eight months by a man who promised to marry her, police said on Thursday.

The matter came to fore in a village in Shukulganj area, they said.

Advertisement

According to the complainant, after raping her for about eight months, the man refused to get married to her and when she informed his family members they abused and misbehaved with her, police said.

SHO of Shukulganj Police Station, Vishwanath Yadav said an FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of IPC including 376 (rape).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)