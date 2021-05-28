EU military mission to Mozambique may be up and running in months, bloc says
It may take the European Union several months to have a military training mission in Mozambique in place, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.
"I think we could be able to approve this mission," Borrell told reporters ahead of EU defense ministers meeting in Lisbon.
The problem is to find additional countries besides Portugal to supply troops, he added, saying it might take several months to have an EU training mission in place.
