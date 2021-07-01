Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: ACB raids premises of senior IPS officer

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 01-07-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 10:37 IST
Chhattisgarh: ACB raids premises of senior IPS officer
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted raids at some premises linked to senior IPS officer G P Singh in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, an official said. Separate teams of the ACB started the raids at around 6 am on at least 10 locations, including Singh's official residence in the state capital Raipur, a senior ACB official told PTI.

The action was taken following complaints against Singh, currently posted as director of the State Police Academy at Chandkhuri (Raipur), of allegedly having assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, the official said, without divulging any further details.

Singh, a 1994-batch IPS officer, was earlier posted as additional director general of the ACB and the Economic Offences Wing in Chhattisgarh before being transferred to the State Police Academy in June last year.

He had earlier also served as the inspector general of police at various places in the state, including Raipur range.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
2
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
3
Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

 Global
4
Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021