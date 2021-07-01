Left Menu

Army's northern command honours soldiers who laid down lives in 'Battle of Naushera' in 1948

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi on Thursday named a gate at the Udhampur military station in Jammu and Kashmir as Naushera to honour the valiant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the Battle of Naushera in 1948 to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country, a defence spokesman said.The Battle of Naushera was a decisive and historic victory for Indias armed forces and a serious blow to Pakistan.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-07-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 16:29 IST
Army's northern command honours soldiers who laid down lives in 'Battle of Naushera' in 1948
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi on Thursday named a gate at the Udhampur military station in Jammu and Kashmir as 'Naushera' to honour the valiant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the 'Battle of Naushera' in 1948 to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country, a defence spokesman said.

The 'Battle of Naushera' was a decisive and historic victory for India's armed forces and a serious blow to Pakistan. It resulted in the successful defence of Naushera town in Rajouri district, the spokesman said.

In remembrance of the valiant soldiers who fought this battle and laid down their lives, the Army commander named one of the important gates of the Udhampur military station as 'Naushera' and unveiled it. He paid rich tributes to the gallant soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service of the nation in the best traditions of the Indian Army, the spokesman said, adding all senior Army officers and veterans of Udhampur military station attended the event.

The various gates of Udhampur Military Station are named after important operational locations like Hajipir, Rezangla, Basantar, Tololing, and Tiger Hill, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
3
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
4
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021