Army's northern command honours soldiers who laid down lives in 'Battle of Naushera' in 1948
Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi on Thursday named a gate at the Udhampur military station in Jammu and Kashmir as Naushera to honour the valiant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the Battle of Naushera in 1948 to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country, a defence spokesman said.The Battle of Naushera was a decisive and historic victory for Indias armed forces and a serious blow to Pakistan.
- Country:
- India
Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi on Thursday named a gate at the Udhampur military station in Jammu and Kashmir as 'Naushera' to honour the valiant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the 'Battle of Naushera' in 1948 to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country, a defence spokesman said.
The 'Battle of Naushera' was a decisive and historic victory for India's armed forces and a serious blow to Pakistan. It resulted in the successful defence of Naushera town in Rajouri district, the spokesman said.
In remembrance of the valiant soldiers who fought this battle and laid down their lives, the Army commander named one of the important gates of the Udhampur military station as 'Naushera' and unveiled it. He paid rich tributes to the gallant soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service of the nation in the best traditions of the Indian Army, the spokesman said, adding all senior Army officers and veterans of Udhampur military station attended the event.
The various gates of Udhampur Military Station are named after important operational locations like Hajipir, Rezangla, Basantar, Tololing, and Tiger Hill, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
2 Indian Americans among six charged in Silicon Valley insider trading ring
'Very interested' in strong energy partnership with India, says US energy secretary
Biden nominates Indian-American civil rights attorney as federal judge in Connecticut
India calls for free, open Indo Pacific, supports freedom of navigation: Rajnath Singh at ADMM+
Bay Tree India Holdings sells over 2 pc stake in Yes Bank