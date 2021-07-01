Army's northern command honours soldiers who laid down lives in 'Battle of Naushera' in 1948

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi on Thursday named a gate at the Udhampur military station in Jammu and Kashmir as 'Naushera' to honour the valiant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the 'Battle of Naushera' in 1948 to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country, a defence spokesman said.

The 'Battle of Naushera' was a decisive and historic victory for India's armed forces and a serious blow to Pakistan. It resulted in the successful defence of Naushera town in Rajouri district, the spokesman said.

In remembrance of the valiant soldiers who fought this battle and laid down their lives, the Army commander named one of the important gates of the Udhampur military station as 'Naushera' and unveiled it. He paid rich tributes to the gallant soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service of the nation in the best traditions of the Indian Army, the spokesman said, adding all senior Army officers and veterans of Udhampur military station attended the event.

The various gates of Udhampur Military Station are named after important operational locations like Hajipir, Rezangla, Basantar, Tololing, and Tiger Hill, he said.

